Who will be crowned ‘Idols SA’ winner? Here’s your top 4

Setting the tone for the evening, the top 5 sang The Beatles' classic Come Together. This was followed by the top 4 delivering two awe-inspiring performances each, first from a playlist handpicked by PJ Morton and later their renditions of iconic love songs.
Princess began with Erykah Badu’s On & On, receiving standing ovations and praise across the board.
Somizi ecstatically expressed: “This performance was smooth and jazzy. You've won a fan in me.”
Her follow-up, Shayizandla by Naima Kay, resonated deeply, with JR Bogopa saying: “You have given this song a rebirth.”
Thabo was the last performer on the night and he left the audience roaring with Prince’s Kiss and received rave reviews for his second act, Ndinike Indawo by Jaziel Brothers.
Somizi, thoroughly impressed, said, “If there’s one person who deserves to win this competition, it’s you.”
Cassper Nyovest is scheduled to light up the stage in the upcoming shows, and PJ Morton will return for what promises to be a grand finale.
There are officially three nights left before the last season of Idols SA comes to a close.
In a night filled with soaring vocals and raw emotion at the Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg on Saturday, Idols SA's top 4 contestants proved why they've made it this far in the competition.
It was the end of the road for Niikiey Kubheka, leaving Princess MacDonald, Nkosi King Teresa, Faith Nakana and Thabo Ndlovu to battle it out on stage.
Performing iconic hits from a playlist curated by special guest and multiple Grammy award-winner PJ Morton and serenading the audience with popular local love songs, each contender left a lasting impression on the judges and fans.
The international star took on the mentorship role, guiding Idols contestants towards their finale aspirations.
PJ Morton wowed the audience with a performance of his new single So Lonely, joined by rapper Maglero Doe Boy.
