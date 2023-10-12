SPOTLIGHT | Scorsese masterpiece releases soon; Halloween offerings loom large; looking ahead to festive season

This episode looks in on the week’s best entertainment options including the spooky choices for Halloween, a glimpse of the latest Scorsese masterpiece and highlights of the best cinema releases for the rest of 2023 to motivate us all.

Showmax has the Halloween spirit covered with movie releases to sink your teeth into. Shake the dice and watch monsters come to life in the fantasy thriller Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Tricks and treats are all over the sixth instalment of the legendary Scream franchise as the four survivors of the Ghostface murders are followed by their past with a new killer on a bloody rampage in Scream 6. If that is not enough, Smile is a horror around a trauma patient committing suicide with a smile on her face, questioning what there was for her to smile about and, finally, Megan shows how AI can go horribly wrong.

Spotlight takes a look at the Martin Scorsese award magnet, Killers of the Flower Moon (releasing in cinemas and on IMAX from October 20). The cast includes some of Hollywood’s best, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. Based on the true story of the murders among Oklahoma’s Osage Nation during the 1920s, the film has been hailed a masterpiece and "one of Scorsese’s finest". Spotlight offers lucky fans IMAX tickets in this week’s competition giveaway.

Don’t miss our throw-forward segment featuring a bouquet of cinema entertainment to come, including the highly anticipated DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; the Michael Mann-directed Ferrari, starring Adam Driver; the chocolate factory-infused origin story of Willy Wonka in Wonka, starring Timothee Chalamet; and the wonderful family animation film, Migration, just in time for the December holidays.