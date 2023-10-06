Sensational music with new frontman

From pilot to musician — self-taught guitarist and musical sensation Simon Shaw will be leading the charge for Centrestage’s latest production, Sensational Six.
Shaw replaces popular frontman Wayne Kallis, who is abroad, performing to international audiences.
Shaw, who taught himself to play the guitar by watching YouTube tutorials, has until now mostly been a “one-man act”.
So he said getting onstage with a nine-piece band was an entirely new and exhilarating experience.
He is most recognisable for his solo shows at bars, restaurants, private and charity events.
“Embarking on this musical journey with the seasoned ensemble has been an absolute pleasure,” he said.
“Despite my extensive background in solo performances and small two- to three-piece bands, stepping into the realm of a nine-piece band was something entirely different.”
He said the adventure had begun unexpectedly when Kallis temporarily lost his voice.
“A pivotal moment came when I received a Facebook message from [Centrestage member] Gino Fabbri, seeking my contact information.
“The very next day, I found myself at a rehearsal, followed by our debut show at the Hellenic Hall the following night, and another performance the next night.
“It was undoubtedly a sink-or-swim scenario, but I couldn't have asked for a more supportive and talented group of musicians to guide me through the process.
“Fast-forward a few months and I have the privilege of reuniting with them for a series of upcoming shows, starting with the Sensational Six performance at the German Club.”
The show, on October 13, boasts a big band, a grand tent, dazzling lights, and a vast stage.
“It’s safe to say that we have all the elements for an unforgettable musical experience,” Shaw said.
He said that as a young child he had always enjoyed singing, in the school choir as well as the St Mary’s Boys’ Choir.
He also played the tenor horn and later the French horn, but only until he was about 15.
After varsity, where he studied to become a pilot, he started learning the guitar off the internet and things just developed from there.
Sensational Six, an electrifying night of music and nostalgia, is a collaboration between Centrestage and Lineout and is a tribute to some of the greatest stadium bands of the 1980s and 2020s.
Sensational Six transports audiences through time on an epic musical journey.
In the first half, music lovers will relive the 80s with iconic tunes from Depeche Mode, Talking Head, and Bon Jovi.
Then hold onto your seats as the band takes on the stadium anthems of the 2020s with Maroon 5, Coldplay, and Imagine Dragons.
Backing Shaw in this nine-piece musical extravaganza are drummer Fabbri, lead guitarist Stephen Hurter and a powerhouse line-up of vocalists including Thuba Myeki, Tara-Jane Stern, Cailan van Heerden, and Tiffany East.
Lineout’s very own Ronnie van Jaarsveld holds down the bass, while Khanya Matomela dazzles on the keys.
The show is the ultimate prelude to the world-renowned Oktoberfest.
It will take place in the Oktoberfest tent at the German Club at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost R250 each, or R230 per person for a table of eight.
Bookings can be made via Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 082-661-6921.
HeraldLIVE
Sensational music with new frontman
Singer and self-taught guitarist Simon Shaw replacing Wayne Kallis in Centrestage’s latest production
Image: LIEZEL STEENKAMP/PRO DESIGN PHOTOGRAPHERS
From pilot to musician — self-taught guitarist and musical sensation Simon Shaw will be leading the charge for Centrestage’s latest production, Sensational Six.
Shaw replaces popular frontman Wayne Kallis, who is abroad, performing to international audiences.
Shaw, who taught himself to play the guitar by watching YouTube tutorials, has until now mostly been a “one-man act”.
So he said getting onstage with a nine-piece band was an entirely new and exhilarating experience.
He is most recognisable for his solo shows at bars, restaurants, private and charity events.
“Embarking on this musical journey with the seasoned ensemble has been an absolute pleasure,” he said.
“Despite my extensive background in solo performances and small two- to three-piece bands, stepping into the realm of a nine-piece band was something entirely different.”
He said the adventure had begun unexpectedly when Kallis temporarily lost his voice.
“A pivotal moment came when I received a Facebook message from [Centrestage member] Gino Fabbri, seeking my contact information.
“The very next day, I found myself at a rehearsal, followed by our debut show at the Hellenic Hall the following night, and another performance the next night.
“It was undoubtedly a sink-or-swim scenario, but I couldn't have asked for a more supportive and talented group of musicians to guide me through the process.
“Fast-forward a few months and I have the privilege of reuniting with them for a series of upcoming shows, starting with the Sensational Six performance at the German Club.”
The show, on October 13, boasts a big band, a grand tent, dazzling lights, and a vast stage.
“It’s safe to say that we have all the elements for an unforgettable musical experience,” Shaw said.
He said that as a young child he had always enjoyed singing, in the school choir as well as the St Mary’s Boys’ Choir.
He also played the tenor horn and later the French horn, but only until he was about 15.
After varsity, where he studied to become a pilot, he started learning the guitar off the internet and things just developed from there.
Sensational Six, an electrifying night of music and nostalgia, is a collaboration between Centrestage and Lineout and is a tribute to some of the greatest stadium bands of the 1980s and 2020s.
Sensational Six transports audiences through time on an epic musical journey.
In the first half, music lovers will relive the 80s with iconic tunes from Depeche Mode, Talking Head, and Bon Jovi.
Then hold onto your seats as the band takes on the stadium anthems of the 2020s with Maroon 5, Coldplay, and Imagine Dragons.
Backing Shaw in this nine-piece musical extravaganza are drummer Fabbri, lead guitarist Stephen Hurter and a powerhouse line-up of vocalists including Thuba Myeki, Tara-Jane Stern, Cailan van Heerden, and Tiffany East.
Lineout’s very own Ronnie van Jaarsveld holds down the bass, while Khanya Matomela dazzles on the keys.
The show is the ultimate prelude to the world-renowned Oktoberfest.
It will take place in the Oktoberfest tent at the German Club at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost R250 each, or R230 per person for a table of eight.
Bookings can be made via Quicket or by contacting Wendy on 082-661-6921.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring