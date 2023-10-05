SPOTLIGHT | Local talent honoured at SAFTAs; SA woman's alien encounters documented; 'Exorcist' gets a new outing

This week’s episode of Spotlight looks in on award season for local talent at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), a home-grown award-winning documentary and a few upcoming reality series, unleashing outrageous themes out of Hollywood.

The recent SAFTA ceremony was hosted by the dashing Lawrence Maleka and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. The majority of the accolades and Golden Horns went to Netflix SA, which garnered 19 statues, with Showmax and Kyknet landing 15 wins. Noxolo Dlamini scooped the Best Actress in a Feature Film award for her role in iNumber Number, while Gaia, soapie Scandal, Tali’s Joburg Diary and Justice Served were other big winners on the night.

A local documentary making headlines is Beyond the Light Barrier. It recounts the life of KwaZulu-Natal meteorologist Elizabeth Klarer and her claimed multiple encounters with extraterrestrials, including an alien lover, and is narrated by the legendary John Kani. Her story is masterfully woven together by acclaimed director Uga Carlini (Alison, Angeliena) and is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

If you are in preparation phase for Halloween, then look no further than the sixth chapter of The Exorcist franchise, with Ellen Burstyn reprising her original role. Two young friends encounter a demonic entity which possesses their souls, leading a terrified father to seek help. Directed by Gordon Green (Halloween franchise, Pineapple Express), The Exorcist: Believer promise to provide the perfect scare on cinema screens.

E! Entertainment (channel 124 on DStv) has just launched four new reality TV series, including House of Villains, full of chaos, drama and reality TV’s biggest baddies, and Black Pop, a series celebrating the power of black culture. Back for another round are fan favourite series Botched and Million Dollar Listing New York. Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with Anele Mdoda about the new entertainment bouquet, and why they are bound to keep audiences glued to their TV screens.