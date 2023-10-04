POLL | Zodwa Wabantu vs Khanyi Mbau boxing match: Who would you bet on?

Should a boxing match take place between media personalities Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau, who would you put your money behind?
A poster advertising the celebrity exhibition, set to take place in The Ridge Casino in Mpumalanga on October 22, has been trending on social media.
However, it has been marred by controversy as some “sponsors” have distanced themselves from the Infinity International Boxing event.
Sowetan reported that two government entities linked by promoter Arnold “Squire” Nododile to marketing the bout denied sponsoring it.
“They came to us with a presentation with dates and set deadlines and we told them that it does not work like that. We want to state categorically that we are not part of the event and we have not sponsored them in any way,” said director of Mpumalanga sport and recreation Bhutini Ngoma.
While financing of the event remains unclear, Zodwa was happy, saying she has already been paid.
According to the poster, tickets are being sold via Computicket for R250.
