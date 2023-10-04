Uncle Waffles is beaming with pride as she stuns with her appearance on the cover of Forbes Africa's 12th anniversary October and November issue.
In an article in the magazine, the DJ reflects on her success and speaks about her ambition to become a “holistic brand”.
Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, took to her timeline to mark the milestone, expressing her gratitude to her supporters.
“What do I even say, how do I explain that I’m on the Forbes Africa cover? God, thank you, for always choosing me. This journey continues to be a journey of the impossible and this is still only the beginning. Thank you for loving on me my babies. Thank you so much! I'm on Forbes Baby.”
Mzansi swoons over Uncle Waffles' Forbes Africa cover
Image: MASI LOSI
Mzansi applauded the cover, with many taking to social media to give Uncle Waffles and the magazine article love.
Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success, embarking on a journey that has seen her rise from a sensation in the clubs of Soweto to a global icon who sells out arenas in Europe.
She's also taken over the Coachella stage and bagged a nod at the BET awards.
After completing her US tour, the Tanzania hit maker announced she had bagged a collaboration with KFC South Africa, introducing a new meal to its menu.
“Being able to show fans my journey in music and life is both extraordinary and humbling,” she said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
