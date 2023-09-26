'Peace, passion & positivity' — Top moments Zoleka Mandela inspired others with her cancer battle

Throughout her cancer journey, Zoleka Mandela kept a positive and fighting spirit.

The author and activist, who was the granddaughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson and Winnie Mandela, was first diagnosed with hormone positive breast cancer in 2012.

She then underwent bilateral mastectomy surgery as a preventative measure, had breast implants and 16 cycles of chemotherapy.

In 2016 Zoleka was re-diagnosed with cancer and had chemotherapy treatment, which she completed in 2017.

In September 2022, Zoleka announced she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer.

Before she died at 43 on Monday evening, Zoleka lived a full life, documenting every moment for her followers.

From painting shoes, journaling, taking care of her vegetable garden, taking up Kizomba lessons and cooking for her family.

Take a look at some of the moments that warmed Mzansi's hearts:

RESILIENT SPIRIT

During her interview on SABC News, Zoleka shed light on how she was able to remain positive despite her expected death.

"What's worked for me is first of all, I've always highlighted the importance of family. I've always said family is more important than any treatment of any life-threatening disease. Secondly, therapy works for me all the time," she said.

"Thirdly, my children are the reason I get up every day. And I try to maximise the opportunities I've been afforded to continue sharing my story because I know what it feels like to feel like you are going through something that you are dealing with alone. I'm really trying to, again, with all my past experiences use something that's so painful in my life to try and create some kind of positive change in the lives of others."