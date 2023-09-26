'Peace, passion & positivity' — Top moments Zoleka Mandela inspired others with her cancer battle
Throughout her cancer journey, Zoleka Mandela kept a positive and fighting spirit.
The author and activist, who was the granddaughter of struggle stalwarts Nelson and Winnie Mandela, was first diagnosed with hormone positive breast cancer in 2012.
She then underwent bilateral mastectomy surgery as a preventative measure, had breast implants and 16 cycles of chemotherapy.
In 2016 Zoleka was re-diagnosed with cancer and had chemotherapy treatment, which she completed in 2017.
In September 2022, Zoleka announced she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer.
Before she died at 43 on Monday evening, Zoleka lived a full life, documenting every moment for her followers.
From painting shoes, journaling, taking care of her vegetable garden, taking up Kizomba lessons and cooking for her family.
Take a look at some of the moments that warmed Mzansi's hearts:
RESILIENT SPIRIT
During her interview on SABC News, Zoleka shed light on how she was able to remain positive despite her expected death.
"What's worked for me is first of all, I've always highlighted the importance of family. I've always said family is more important than any treatment of any life-threatening disease. Secondly, therapy works for me all the time," she said.
"Thirdly, my children are the reason I get up every day. And I try to maximise the opportunities I've been afforded to continue sharing my story because I know what it feels like to feel like you are going through something that you are dealing with alone. I'm really trying to, again, with all my past experiences use something that's so painful in my life to try and create some kind of positive change in the lives of others."
BUCKET LIST
Zoleka created a list of experiences and achievements she wanted to accomplish before her death.
"I've made a decision to live. I'm living. One of the first few things I put on my bucket list was 'live to my heart's content', and I'm finding so much joy in canceling out items that I've put down on my list. Which is not too different from the original goals I had for myself anyway," she said during her interview on Radio 2000.
SMILING
Despite having spoken about not all days being the same, Zoleka made it a point to show a brave face on the good days.
"Peace. Passion. Positivity."
Guess what happened today? I had my last/10th Radiation Treatment to my brain. Got to take my Radiation Mask with me, as memorabilia!Radiation Oncologist has also asked me to discontinue the STEROIDS, back home and feeling indebted! Peace. Passion. Positivity. #TerminallyFree pic.twitter.com/e4pOxXp23x— Zoleka Mandela (@ZolekaMandela) May 2, 2023
WRITING HER SECOND BOOK
After the release of her first memoir, When Hope Whispers, documenting the trials she's faced from addiction, loss of her child and cancer journey in 2013, Zoleka jetted off to Zanzibar for a solocation and writers retreat.