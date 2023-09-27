Hip hop artist, MC and former TV presenter Mzayifani Mzondeleli Boltina, better known as iFani, got candid about his comeback to the music scene.
In a recent sitdown on The Venting podcast, the rapper reflected on how he spent nearly six years in the township, having squandered all his money.
“I'm not the only one. Sometimes when you go into a hole and find other people who are suffering the same way as you, you find a connection there. You meet these people and you have these conversations and you grow as a person,” he said.
Ifani went on to speak about what he learnt during his hiatus.
“It taught me a lot about patience. I wasn't a patient guy. I wanted things to happen now, especially if I paid for it. I didn't think I was going to go back to the township. I thought I was going to live comfortably.”
Ifani had a lot to learn while he was away.
He is set to upload his music on all online stores after getting all his masters from Sony music.
He is now determined to rebuild his career “one brick at a time”.
On his Twitter (X) timeline, Ifani shared gems with upcoming artists about building relations in the music space.
“To my fellow upcoming artists: independent artist doesn’t mean by yourself. It means without a major record label. Truth is you can’t win alone, by yourself. Even if you could, you still need a team to travel with and work with. You can’t do everything by yourself. So get a team,” he wrote.
'I didn't think I was going to go back to the township' — Ifani on his six-year hiatus
Journalist
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN
