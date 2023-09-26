'A Porsche mom' — Sithelo Shozi buys herself a new whip

Sithelo Shozi is now a proud owner of a Porche Cayenne.
The DJ took to her Instagram timeline and shared a clip of herself entering the dealership and driving off in her luxurious car.
Sithelo was recently on our TV screens as a panellist on The Masked Singer South Africa.
The socialite and DJ, who frequently shoots up the trends list, is a mother of three children — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with businessman Makhosini Maseko, aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, who is now married to Tamia.
“Other than my three pregnancies, this has been the hardest secret to keep,” she jokingly said at the press conference of The Masked Singer South Africa on Tuesday.
“It's been so hard to keep the secret, but it's all been worth it. The experience has been surreal, I still get chills when we go on stage. Someone who is sitting at home can expect something out of this world ... I love that I am going to enjoy it with my family, I love that I am going to enjoy it with my children.”
Sithelo said the show will give viewers and her fan base a chance to get to know her better beyond her social media persona.
“People have seen me on social media but a lot of people don't actually know me. They know my pictures and that's just about it, and what I've loved about this show is that it's also given me a platform to share who I really am. I actually do have something between these two ears — I don't just take pictures every day, I actually do speak.”
