Zoe Mthiyane recalls her 'downward spiral' relationship with Lebo M

Zoe Mthiyane spoke candidly about her failed relationship with Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake.

Zoe, who met Lebo while touring on The Lion King, dated the internationally famed producer and composer and had a daughter with the star.

Despite their engagement the couple later fell out of love in 2016.

On episode 5 of Unfollowed on Showmax, Zoe tells host Thembekile Mrototo that she based Zitha Langa, her abusive character on Generations: The Legacy, on her ex, Lebo M.

“With that storyline, it was my character who's abusing Smanga [Moopi Mothibeli],” she said.

“I even dipped into my personal experience and channelled him [Lebo M]," she said.

Zoe recalled how Lebo sent out a press release announcing the end of their engagement, citing disagreements over a prenup when daughter Lulonke was just eight months old.

The two stars went on to have have a social media back and forth which led to Lebo suing Zoe for R6m in a 2016 defamation suit.

“He was then bashing me on every single platform. This interview is going to get me in sh*t.”

Zoe found herself making headlines in December 2019 after she was arrested for drunk driving, and again in October 2020, when she was fired from Generations: The Legacy.

“I'm talking about somebody who also contacted the police. There's police harassment. There's court harassment. There's journalistic harassment. A person who's well-connected and powerful.”

Reacting to the episode, COO of Till Dawn Entertainment and right hand to Lebo M, Tshepo Mboni, said: "Mr M has no time for attention seekers."