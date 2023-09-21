“We couldn't be more thrilled with the exceptional talents we have welcomed to our Uzalo/ SABC1 family.
“We are excited about the incredible journeys their characters will embark upon. The introduction of these new characters is a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence,” read the statement.
Last but not least, Ntokozo Vilakazi, who steps into the shoes of Mabillion, adds another layer of intrigue.
Leaving the drama are Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu, who play the characters of Sbonelo and Wizard.
“Wiseman’s portrayal of Sbonelo and Nkanyiso’s embodiment of Wizard will forever be etched in the hearts of our viewers,” read a statement from Uzalo.
“Their departure at the end of this season marks the end of an era, and we extend our deepest gratitude for the indelible mark they’ve left on the show. While we bid them farewell, we eagerly anticipate the remarkable new opportunities that await these two remarkable actors in their careers.”
SABC1's 'Uzalo' announces new faces Vuyo Dabula and Nonhle Jali
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Vuyo Dabula
Seasoned actor Vuyo Dabula who recently starred as Max Mwale on Netflix's Unseen is joining SABC1's drama Uzalo.
Joining him as part of the new faces on the show is Nonhle Jali. The pair will debut in October
Stained Glass TV recently announced a few changes and additions for the upcoming season.
Vuyo stars as the troublesome Bentley Majozi and Nonhle Jali takes on the role of Thandiwe, a businesswoman with ambitious goals and a penchant for danger.
Her character will captivate viewers with her unapologetic determination.
Thandiwe finds the perfect business partner in Xoliswa, portrayed by Slie Ndlovu (also new) , who is ruthless and stops at nothing to maintain her dominance in the cut-throat world of business.
“We couldn't be more thrilled with the exceptional talents we have welcomed to our Uzalo/ SABC1 family.
“We are excited about the incredible journeys their characters will embark upon. The introduction of these new characters is a testament to our commitment to storytelling excellence,” read the statement.
Last but not least, Ntokozo Vilakazi, who steps into the shoes of Mabillion, adds another layer of intrigue.
Leaving the drama are Wiseman Mncube and Nkanyiso Mchunu, who play the characters of Sbonelo and Wizard.
“Wiseman’s portrayal of Sbonelo and Nkanyiso’s embodiment of Wizard will forever be etched in the hearts of our viewers,” read a statement from Uzalo.
“Their departure at the end of this season marks the end of an era, and we extend our deepest gratitude for the indelible mark they’ve left on the show. While we bid them farewell, we eagerly anticipate the remarkable new opportunities that await these two remarkable actors in their careers.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle