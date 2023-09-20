During her first interview since the incident with Relebogile Mabotja on The Upside of Failure on Radio 702, Lira said she did not take life for granted.
“People have been asking me to share my story but I wasn't ready because I couldn't talk. I wasn't ready to speak in a conversation, but now I'm ready and my speech impediment doesn't bother me as it did before. I'm here to share my story.”
When a caller asked if there was anything good that came from suffering the stroke, she said “life”.
“Just to enjoy life. I don't take anything for granted. It has made me value life more. When you have a stroke it calms you from the stress of life. When I'm stressed I can't speak, so it is important for me to keep calm and peaceful.”
WATCH | Lira celebrates life with her parents — Here’s a look into their trip
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Lira
Seventeen months ago Lira suffered a stroke while in Germany which affected her ability to communicate.
Since then the Afro-pop singer has been sharing her recovery journey with her followers and spoke of how she does not take life for granted.
Taking to her timeline recently, Lira shared a glimpse of her five-star experience on the Blue Train with her parents.
“Took my parents on the Blue Train to celebrate life. This three day trip was from Cape Town to Pretoria. What an experience,” she captioned the post.
Take a look at the video below:
