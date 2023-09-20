‘It’s a living tribute to his passion’ — DJ Sumbody’s family announce Ayepyep Cape Town reopening

Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town is set to reopen its doors on September 22 after its closure due to ownership disputes.
DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota, Ms Cosmo, Kyeezi, Murumba Pitch and more will perform at the reopening
The family of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, family announced the landmark legal settlement of the luxury entertainment establishment.
According to a statement, the establishment has returned to the family of the late DJ. This comes after the sale of the DJ’s former business partner Kagiso Setsetse’s stake in the business.
“Preserving my brother's legacy has been at the heart of our relentless pursuit of justice. Ayepyep isn't just a venue. It is a living tribute to his passion, creativity and dedication to the vibrant culture of Cape Town's social scene. As Ayepyep Lifestyle Cape Town returns to our family after a lengthy battle, we’re inviting patrons to join us in honouring and celebrating my brother’s vision and legacy” said Koketso Sefoka, the family’s spokesperson.
The Sefoka family extended their gratitude to all the patrons of the establishment and supporters who stood by the family during their challenging times.
TimesLIVE at the weekend reported that as part of the agreement, Setsetse was to resign as director of Ayepyep Cape Town.
“Maputu Violet Sefoka and Barbara Charlotte Johnson are appointed as directors with immediate effect,” the agreement reads.
“Setsetse should make available any and all social media logins for Ayepyep Cape Town, sign all forms to transfer to Ayepyep Cape Town, the telephone line and the contract cell number of Ayepyep Cape Town to the extent that these are not already held in the name of Ayepyep Cape Town.”
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
