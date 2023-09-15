Whether you're seeking knowledge for yourself, a loved one, or just to be better informed, you're in the right place.
Today on S'wana Know we're delving deep into the realm of gynecological cancers, shining a light on a topic that, for too long, has remained in the shadows.
We chat to Dr Melissa Pietersen a registrar in Radiation Oncology at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha.
LISTEN | Shining a light on Gynecological Cancers with Dr. Melissa Pietersen
Whether you're seeking knowledge for yourself, a loved one, or just to be better informed, you're in the right place.
Today on S'wana Know we're delving deep into the realm of gynecological cancers, shining a light on a topic that, for too long, has remained in the shadows.
We chat to Dr Melissa Pietersen a registrar in Radiation Oncology at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle