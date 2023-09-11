The group auditioned on season 18 of America's Got Talent, singing a tribute to Nightbirde's It's OK.
Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2021, singing her original song It’s OK, but had to pull out for health reasons. She died a year later after battling cancer.
The group were inspired by her and recorded a cover of the song two years ago to honour her. She took to Facebook to thank the choir and said she was holding back tears while listening to their tribute.
Mzansi Youth Choir said they were inspired by her determination and positive view of life.
“We have made this cover, dedicating it to Nightbirde, to all those who have and are still battling cancer, and to those who have lost their loved ones to the fight against cancer.
“Her inspiring philosophies, such as 'you can’t wait until life isn’t hard any more before you decide to be happy' and 'don’t you want to see what happens if you don’t give up?', have given us all a sense of hope in our own stories,” says their statement on Facebook.
WATCH | Mzansi Youth Choir through to 'America's Got Talent' finale
Entertainment
Congratulations are in order for the Mzansi Youth Choir, who have made it through to the America's Got Talent finale.
The South African choir earned a position in the final episode with their rendition of Fleetwood Mac's Everywhere.
The group is under the expert guidance of famed choir master and head of music at St John’s College in Johannesburg, Sidumo Nyamezele.
“Nyamezele has been guiding students at St John’s College for 20 years, and we have witnessed this same level of dedication and commitment throughout the years,” said executive headmaster Stuart West.
“His dedication to nurturing young talents has enriched the lives of our students, and we are delighted to witness his success on a world stage.”
The finale is scheduled for September 23.
