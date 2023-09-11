The race to the finishing line is drawing to a close for Idols SA, and unfortunately it was the end of the road for contestant Lungile, who had to say goodbye.
The season 19 contestants brought romance when they sang songs that make weddings fun.
Following viewer votes, making it to the season 19 top 9 were Niikiey, Lungelo, Faith, Nkosi, Thando, Princess, Thabo, Envic and Sena.
The theme saw the top 9 perform songs from the ultimate South African wedding playlist, bringing i-step to the florally decked out Mosaïek Teatro stage.
Niikiey kicked off the show with Malaika’s Mmatswale, to praise from the judges.
Somizi Mhlongo had career words of advice: “Do you want to make a lot of money in music? Then this is your genre, mntwan’am. It was your concert.”
Ending the show on an upbeat note was Sena, who sang Stevie Wonder’s All I Do.
JR said: “It was straight to the point. It did what it had to do, but you’re up against great singers, so you need to up the game every week.”
Next Saturday will see the contestants battle for viewer votes in the top 8 as they sing songs by American Idol judge and musical icon Lionel Richie.
‘Idols SA’ season 19’s top 9 revealed
Journalist
Image: Supplied
The race to the finishing line is drawing to a close for Idols SA, and unfortunately it was the end of the road for contestant Lungile, who had to say goodbye.
The season 19 contestants brought romance when they sang songs that make weddings fun.
Following viewer votes, making it to the season 19 top 9 were Niikiey, Lungelo, Faith, Nkosi, Thando, Princess, Thabo, Envic and Sena.
The theme saw the top 9 perform songs from the ultimate South African wedding playlist, bringing i-step to the florally decked out Mosaïek Teatro stage.
Niikiey kicked off the show with Malaika’s Mmatswale, to praise from the judges.
Somizi Mhlongo had career words of advice: “Do you want to make a lot of money in music? Then this is your genre, mntwan’am. It was your concert.”
Ending the show on an upbeat note was Sena, who sang Stevie Wonder’s All I Do.
JR said: “It was straight to the point. It did what it had to do, but you’re up against great singers, so you need to up the game every week.”
Next Saturday will see the contestants battle for viewer votes in the top 8 as they sing songs by American Idol judge and musical icon Lionel Richie.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Leisure
Lifestyle
Leisure
Your Weekend
Leisure