Over the years we have seen many celebrities answer their ancestral calling and actor Thabiso Mokhethi was among those who publicly shared their spiritual journey with his followers.
The actor has changed his tune, withdrawing from being a sangoma to seek God and preach the gospel.
“There's a lot that has been happening in my life to build me, to distract me, to shape me, and to come to this decision. The Lord has asked me to publicly resign from everything he hasn't called me into. The Lord has asked me to resign from everything that is not part of his plan for my life,” he said.
On his social media, Thabiso has been candid about his past drug addiction and experience with depression, saying he was speaking up to help others on a path of healing and restoration.
The 41-year-old recalled how he had previously attended Bible school twice but was derailed by marital issues and the death of his mother and brother.
“I wear many hats, as all of us do, but the first hat was the crown of glory by God anointing me to teach his word. I have done it, but the truth is I have not, up until this moment, given myself fully to teaching and living the word of God.
“I am resigning from all things from a lifestyle that many of us are suffering from, partying. Most of all, I am resigning from being a sangoma. I am resigning from consulting the sangoma way. I am resigning from the bonds I entered into when I was seeking healing. I will no longer serve as a sangoma, I will only serve as a teacher of the word, as one who chooses this word that has chosen him, and I will allow the word to. There's nothing for me out there. Only God. My spirit says I was lost but now I am found.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Thabiso Mokhethi 'resigns' from ubungoma to pursue ministry
Journalist
Image: Via Thabiso Mokhethi's Instagram
Over the years we have seen many celebrities answer their ancestral calling and actor Thabiso Mokhethi was among those who publicly shared their spiritual journey with his followers.
The actor has changed his tune, withdrawing from being a sangoma to seek God and preach the gospel.
“There's a lot that has been happening in my life to build me, to distract me, to shape me, and to come to this decision. The Lord has asked me to publicly resign from everything he hasn't called me into. The Lord has asked me to resign from everything that is not part of his plan for my life,” he said.
On his social media, Thabiso has been candid about his past drug addiction and experience with depression, saying he was speaking up to help others on a path of healing and restoration.
The 41-year-old recalled how he had previously attended Bible school twice but was derailed by marital issues and the death of his mother and brother.
“I wear many hats, as all of us do, but the first hat was the crown of glory by God anointing me to teach his word. I have done it, but the truth is I have not, up until this moment, given myself fully to teaching and living the word of God.
“I am resigning from all things from a lifestyle that many of us are suffering from, partying. Most of all, I am resigning from being a sangoma. I am resigning from consulting the sangoma way. I am resigning from the bonds I entered into when I was seeking healing. I will no longer serve as a sangoma, I will only serve as a teacher of the word, as one who chooses this word that has chosen him, and I will allow the word to. There's nothing for me out there. Only God. My spirit says I was lost but now I am found.”
Watch the video below:
Thabiso's revelation shot him up the trends lists with many weighing in on his walk as a sangoma and his transition to the ministry.
Among the debates, social media users raised Khanyi Mbau's stance on ubungoma and how some people were confusing anxiety with a calling.
Khanyi previously said anxiety and depression may induce hallucinations which caused some to think they should be initiated.
“Urban sangomas. You do not have a calling. It's anxiety. This is the most anxious generation. That's why we have so many sangomas,” she wrote.
“Anxiety is wild. You will hear drums, I swear. Laugh it off. You are not alone. Just get magnesium and a bit of sun B12 and have sea moss. That's the only sea you need. I am not attacking you. Just saving you money. Stop buying cows, chickens and goats. Instead of buying melatonin to help you sleep and boost your serotonin so your mood is better. Magnesium tablets and lots of B12. You can be your own healer.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Your Weekend
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Motoring