Lynn Forbes defended AKA's daughter against social media users claiming the 8-year-old was forced to perform at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day recently.
After K.O, Khuli Chana, Yanga Chief, Thato Saul, Da L.E.S, Nadia Nakai and The Mega Band performed a tribute to AKA, Kairo jumped on stage to sing her father’s song Company.
During her performance, the late rapper's father Tony Forbes, mother Lynn and business partner Raphael Benza joined her on stage in support.
While her performance left some in the crowd in tears as they cheered her, social media users have been debating whether this was a healthy choice for Kairo seven months after her father's murder.
Lynn took to the timeline to silence trolls, writing: “Kairo didn’t say, 'I want to perform at Joburg Day'. She said, 'I’m going to perform at Joburg Day. I don’t want anyone to go on stage with me. I’m going to sing my daddy’s voice, by myself'.
“It sat well with her, she cried. She is very proud of herself. No-one forced her.
'No-one forced her' — Lynn Forbes responds to Kairo's performance backlash
Image: Instagram/ Lynn Forbes via Kist Photography
Lynn also shed light on Kairo's appearance at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 when receiving AKA's accolades.
“Also, Kairo chose her own outfit for the metro awards. She loved the look and she doesn’t care what we think.”
