'I sense her smiling down on our family' — Jesse Clegg remembers late wife

Jesse recently celebrated his late father, legendary musician Johnny Clegg's birthday.
He took to his Instagram timeline to share images of a note to his father and express gratitude for the lessons he learnt from him.
“Happy birthday, dad. I miss your big smile and how we would always laugh together, even in dark times,” he said.
“You had faith in the mystery and wonder of life and you remind me to always wink back at the universe as it reveals itself.
“Thank you for teaching me courage and acceptance. Love you always and miss you every day.”
Jesse Clegg has shared a tribute to his wife Dani Cooperman on the anniversary of her death on September 8 last year.
Taking to his X timeline, the singer who has a daughter with Dani, said he loved and missed her.
“One year ago today, Dani passed on. And yet her beautiful energy and deep strength & wisdom remain with us as clear as the light of day. I sense her smiling down on our family & watching our little girl with great joy. Rest in peace my Dani. You are loved and missed by so many,” he wrote.
Jesse said his wife died after a year-long battle with cancer.
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beautiful Dani. She was diagnosed with cancer last year and fought with incredible courage and grace until the end.
“Her soul has moved on to its next great adventure and she is now at peace. She will be dearly missed by her family and the many lives she touched. She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her. Go well my love, I’ll see you on the other side,” he wrote.
