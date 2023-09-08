×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

PODCAST | S'wana Know? with Dr Sisa Pazi

08 September 2023

As a young boy he saw little prospect of doing more beyond helping his grandmother raise several of his family members in a township in Dikeni [previously Alice].

Fast forward and the now mathematical statistician and PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi has managed to do exactly that and a lot more.

The 32-year-old made history at Nelson Mandela University by becoming one of the youngest holders of the degree in the institutes history.

Today on The Herald S’wana Know? Podcast we chat to Dr Pazi as he shares his journey with us.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest