As a young boy he saw little prospect of doing more beyond helping his grandmother raise several of his family members in a township in Dikeni [previously Alice].
Fast forward and the now mathematical statistician and PhD recipient Dr Sisa Pazi has managed to do exactly that and a lot more.
The 32-year-old made history at Nelson Mandela University by becoming one of the youngest holders of the degree in the institutes history.
Today on The Herald S’wana Know? Podcast we chat to Dr Pazi as he shares his journey with us.
PODCAST | S'wana Know? with Dr Sisa Pazi
