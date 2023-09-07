Legendary comedian and filmmaker Leon Schuster is back home recovering after being hospitalised for his back injury.
Huisgenoot reported Leon was recuperating from back surgery in a Pretoria hospital. The actor had undergone back surgery earlier in August and recently returned to the hospital.
Some South Africans only became aware of the actor's hospital stay when he gave a message to fans of the South African rugby team before their game against New Zealand's All Blacks.
Taking to his Facebook timeline on Tuesday the comedian said he was discharged and thanked everyone for their support.
“Just want to say thank you again for your heartfelt support! I’ve been discharged and back home after three weeks! What a blissful feeling! My new 'song' the Bokmasjien runs well and please let me know if you have listened. When I hear him I just want to jump up and dance but then I break my back, my knees, my ankles and all kinds of stuff like my feet. So I'm lying and waiting impatiently for 8 weeks to pass before I can hopefully do a stint with Michael Jackson. In the meantime, I wish you the Lord's blessing and prosperity! And Thank you, a thousand times THANK YOU,” he wrote.
It is reported Leon hurt his back while filming Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones. In a video that went viral on Afrikaans is Groot's Facebook page, Schuster said: “I'm lying here in my hospital bed, but I feel good today because tonight this massive game is happening. And I think what the Boks really need is to know that you stand behind them. Even if you don't agree with everything Jacques Nienaber [Springbok coach] is doing. Forget about that, what matters now is the win factor.”
'I’ve been discharged and back home' — Leon Schuster thankful for support
Journalist
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy
