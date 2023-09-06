David Kau’s ‘Blacks Only Comedy’ show back for the 19th year

David Kau's first Blacks Only Comedy show was at the Nelson Mandela Theatre in 2004, and now in its 19th year the show will take place at The Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg on October 7.
The award-winning star said the show is not only a celebration of comedy but also a celebration of the diverse voices that make up South Africa's cultural landscape.
The theme Coalition Pact was born from the current political climate.
“We know in every Blacks Only show we have themes. In March we did State of Disaster when we were experiencing stage 5 and 6 load-shedding, there were potholes everywhere, the rand was falling. In a way we are still in the same state. The big thing now I guess is these political parties that are making this Moonshot Pact. That's why in the post I'm wearing every colour of each political party. It is obviously to take the mickey out of what the guys are doing.”
The line-up for this year's event includes rising star and television personality Tats Nkonzo, legendary comedian Marc Lottering and Celeste Ntuli.
Mojak Lehoko, Mo Mathebe, Thapelo King Flat Mametja and Alan Committie are also part of the line-up.
“The biggest thing has been seeing comedians that nobody has seen and heard of walk away with a standing ovation or an applause that's just unbelievable, considering they've never seen such a crowd. You take someone from an open mic of like 30 people and you say to them, “I would like for you to do Blacks Only', or one or two people would say try this comedian. Some I would go and watch several times. Once you put someone on there either they do extremely well or they can never perform ever again if they don't do well at Blacks Only. What I love is that there are so many new up and coming comedians I know and I'm finding.”
David plans to go big on the 20th anniversary with the hope there would be more sponsors on board.
“Blacks Only is entirely funded by myself and my partner. If I'm not making money it means there are fewer comedians who have an opportunity to be seen or discovered. Hopefully next year we can have quite a big year.”
David Kau’s ‘Blacks Only Comedy’ show back for the 19th year
Journalist
Image: Allistair Russell
David Kau's first Blacks Only Comedy show was at the Nelson Mandela Theatre in 2004, and now in its 19th year the show will take place at The Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg on October 7.
The award-winning star said the show is not only a celebration of comedy but also a celebration of the diverse voices that make up South Africa's cultural landscape.
The theme Coalition Pact was born from the current political climate.
“We know in every Blacks Only show we have themes. In March we did State of Disaster when we were experiencing stage 5 and 6 load-shedding, there were potholes everywhere, the rand was falling. In a way we are still in the same state. The big thing now I guess is these political parties that are making this Moonshot Pact. That's why in the post I'm wearing every colour of each political party. It is obviously to take the mickey out of what the guys are doing.”
The line-up for this year's event includes rising star and television personality Tats Nkonzo, legendary comedian Marc Lottering and Celeste Ntuli.
Mojak Lehoko, Mo Mathebe, Thapelo King Flat Mametja and Alan Committie are also part of the line-up.
“The biggest thing has been seeing comedians that nobody has seen and heard of walk away with a standing ovation or an applause that's just unbelievable, considering they've never seen such a crowd. You take someone from an open mic of like 30 people and you say to them, “I would like for you to do Blacks Only', or one or two people would say try this comedian. Some I would go and watch several times. Once you put someone on there either they do extremely well or they can never perform ever again if they don't do well at Blacks Only. What I love is that there are so many new up and coming comedians I know and I'm finding.”
David plans to go big on the 20th anniversary with the hope there would be more sponsors on board.
“Blacks Only is entirely funded by myself and my partner. If I'm not making money it means there are fewer comedians who have an opportunity to be seen or discovered. Hopefully next year we can have quite a big year.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Leisure
Leisure
Events
Motoring
Lifestyle