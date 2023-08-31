'Sometimes life can just get really, really sad' — Cassper Nyovest gets candid about life

Rapper Cassper Nyovest recently opened up about life's challenges.
In a series of posts on his X timeline, he shared what he is going through, saying life is hard.
“Life is hard. Like, this thing is hard. The one minute you’re on top of the world and you’re feeling great and things are looking positive then boom! Life gets at you.”
“I’ve got a very strong head on my shoulders. I believe in just dusting yourself off and seeing it through, but sometimes life can just get really, really sad. Like yoh,” he wrote.
In a separate post he said when going through tough times he loses sleep.
“Am I the only one who can’t sleep when they’re sad or worried? Like I can’t sleep. I will toss and turn the whole night. I hate it cause sleeping would give you peace and rest for a few hours right? But like, my brain don’t shut down if something ain’t right with me,” he wrote.
He spoke to TshisaLIVE previously about his seventh studio album, set to be released on September 17.
“This is like a Grootman album for me, I've settled into my position in the game. This is who I am. I am no longer young, no longer the hottest guy on the block, I'm not as excited as the new guys — but I'm the guy who did it like nobody did.
“I'm the guy with the game, with jewels. I'm the guy they want to get the information from, so this is the album where I'm basically giving out game. I'm in my element and I'm calm about it. I'm very particular about it,” he said.


