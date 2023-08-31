When recently jetting off on an adventure to Franschhoek in Cape Town, Rasta got to see a painting by “Pigcasso”.
Inspired to pick up his brush, the Zimbabwean-born artist decided to use Trevor Noah's childhood photograph as his muse before his tour in South Africa as the comedian gave him hope that he could also tour Africa with his art.
Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, took to his timeline, sharing images of his work.
“Trevor has inspired and motivated us all in [the] creative industry. I wanted to be in his one-man show and paint him live when he does his comedy show which would centre me well on the world stage,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“He is amazing. He has interviewed and hung out with the stars we grew up admiring and idolising. I like his craft, it heals. I look up to such legends who go all out and present themselves on a world stage before the critics, like I do with my art. I'm looked at as if I'm a comedian.”
PICS | Rasta honours Trevor Noah with portrait
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Rasta
When recently jetting off on an adventure to Franschhoek in Cape Town, Rasta got to see a painting by “Pigcasso”.
Inspired to pick up his brush, the Zimbabwean-born artist decided to use Trevor Noah's childhood photograph as his muse before his tour in South Africa as the comedian gave him hope that he could also tour Africa with his art.
Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, took to his timeline, sharing images of his work.
“Trevor has inspired and motivated us all in [the] creative industry. I wanted to be in his one-man show and paint him live when he does his comedy show which would centre me well on the world stage,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“He is amazing. He has interviewed and hung out with the stars we grew up admiring and idolising. I like his craft, it heals. I look up to such legends who go all out and present themselves on a world stage before the critics, like I do with my art. I'm looked at as if I'm a comedian.”
Rasta has been creating art for more than 25 years.
“Art plays a good role in educating people about history. A painting can show [many] human stories in one.
“Some can look at my work and think I'm being funny. I always have a picture to show for the day to honour the dedication those before us showed.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Motoring
Events
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure