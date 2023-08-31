'Music for me is going back to God' — William Sejake promises 'electrifying' Replenishment Concert
“This concert is the most beautiful thing that we could ever experience in this country”
With exactly a month to go before the second instalment of the Replenishment Concert legendary gospel artist William Sejake has promised an “electrifying” performance.
“I'm working on new music, we will be working with The Replenish choir, the most beautiful choir ever. I can tell you new talent and new music will be shown there. It will travel extensively across our country, even across the borders of South Africa to people who are longing to hear, and absorb the South African sound.”
The heavyweight gospel star will be joined on September 30 at Supersport Park in Centurion by the likes of award-winning gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration, Dr. Tumi, Betusile Mcinga, Dumi Mkokstad, HLE, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Khaya Mthethwa, Lebo Sekgobela, Sbu Noah and Sipho Ngwenya.
“I believe diversity is what makes our country thrive. Everyone is unique and our uniqueness brings us to the point where we are not imitated by anybody to bring different sounds of music and dance. I believe that would be the greatest event ever where people experience different kinds of music and different renditions and styles of music. This concert is the most beautiful thing that we could ever experience in this country.”
Founder of The Replenishment Concert Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe said: “We are thrilled to have William on our stage this year as we go bigger and better. Nothing beats singing along to the songs that you grew up to, they bring that feeling of home and nostalgia to the festival.”
The legendary musician's career spans over two decades and he said the young generation has brought a fresh sound and a variety of new flavours to the gospel music industry.
“Though I would like to say, part of it ministry wise, it's declining the more commercial it became so what I notice is that people have grown and new talent has come up ... and it has really uplifted the standard of music. I think the important thing is to embrace the change because if we don't embrace it, it will really break us and not make us grow.”
He admits his journey in music has not been smooth sailing.
“It has not been easy to stay afloat, and to stay relevant to time, but one thing that has really kept me is being rooted in the word and being prayerful and seeking direction from the holy spirit that really helped me to stay focused even through challenges of life and the music industry.”