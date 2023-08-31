'Music for me is going back to God' — William Sejake promises 'electrifying' Replenishment Concert

With exactly a month to go before the second instalment of the Replenishment Concert legendary gospel artist William Sejake has promised an “electrifying” performance.

“I'm working on new music, we will be working with The Replenish choir, the most beautiful choir ever. I can tell you new talent and new music will be shown there. It will travel extensively across our country, even across the borders of South Africa to people who are longing to hear, and absorb the South African sound.”

The heavyweight gospel star will be joined on September 30 at Supersport Park in Centurion by the likes of award-winning gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration, Dr. Tumi, Betusile Mcinga, Dumi Mkokstad, HLE, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Khaya Mthethwa, Lebo Sekgobela, Sbu Noah and Sipho Ngwenya.

“I believe diversity is what makes our country thrive. Everyone is unique and our uniqueness brings us to the point where we are not imitated by anybody to bring different sounds of music and dance. I believe that would be the greatest event ever where people experience different kinds of music and different renditions and styles of music. This concert is the most beautiful thing that we could ever experience in this country.”