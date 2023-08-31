Memorial service honouring Derek Watts to take place on Thursday

A private memorial service for veteran TV host and journalist Derek Watts will be held on Thursday at 11am.
Watts died at the age of 74 on August 22 after battling cancer.
“It is the wishes of the family for a private in-person gathering for family and close family friends. However, a live stream link will be made available to media upon request,” read the statement from M-Net
Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer last year which spread to his lungs.
One of his long time colleagues Devi Govender took to her socials to express her grief.
“Gutted that my long-time partner in crime Derek Watts passed away yesterday [Tuesday]. I had the privilege of working with him for 18 years on Carte Blanche, M-Net. I watched the first episode of CB as a wide-eyed teenager and felt an absolute resonance with investigative television journalism. I found my way there and loved working with this absolute #OG who loved his country deeply. Thank you Belinda, Tyrone and Kirsty for sharing him with us. Hambe kahle, my friend,” Devi posted
Earlier this year he was rushed to ICU after a suspected stroke.
“Looks scary, but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU,” Watts told fans, posting a photo from his hospital bed.
Watts revealed he was diagnosed with “severe sepsis which destroyed the bod (sic) in an hour” and was learning to walk again.
