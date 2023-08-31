The pair's marriage has had its fair share of bad publicity, marred by abuse allegations.
Letoya recently denied reports that Lebo was abusive.
This after Sunday World reported there was trouble in paradise.
“In the past month I was in two movies. One that made Top 1 in South Africa and Top 5 in US movies. I’m currently working on an international project, I’m an adviser in an upcoming series, I’m currently shooting in a Telenovela and all while I’m preparing for my upcoming concert and raising initiates. With all this, I’ve been approached by film companies for two series and a soapy. My House of HOK blanket range is doing very well. The LM Foundation has donated 300 blankets in the past two months, had soup kitchens and food parcel drives and all this was done by my wife and I.
“Instead of being celebrated and getting good publicity for all this, Women's Month is the time that someone chooses to try bring down and drag two women who are hardworking, driven and self-motivated. Only you won’t win this one,” she wrote.
Love lives here — Letoya Makhene gushes over wifey Lebo Keswa
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Letoya Makhene
Letoya Makhene-Pulumo is still head over heels in love with her wife, businesswoman Lebo Keswa.
Taking to her Instagram timeline recently the seasoned actress shared a snap of her wife appreciating how she loves her for who she is.
“You deserve a partner who cherishes your uniqueness and gives you grace as you learn love beyond survival mode,” she wrote.
Not so long ago she expressed how much she admired her better half in an appreciation post.
“One thing I love, admire and adore about you is your work ethic. You prepare everything well on time. You do not procrastinate, you get things done now. Your turnaround time is out of this world. You’re always at a meeting 15-30 minutes before it starts. Your work is impeccable and impressive. Your drive and how you make everything you touch leaves me speechless. Thank you so much for all the lessons and for being such a big part of this journey with me. I could not have done any of this without you. I love you so deeply, Lebohang,” she wrote.
The pair's marriage has had its fair share of bad publicity, marred by abuse allegations.
Letoya recently denied reports that Lebo was abusive.
This after Sunday World reported there was trouble in paradise.
“In the past month I was in two movies. One that made Top 1 in South Africa and Top 5 in US movies. I’m currently working on an international project, I’m an adviser in an upcoming series, I’m currently shooting in a Telenovela and all while I’m preparing for my upcoming concert and raising initiates. With all this, I’ve been approached by film companies for two series and a soapy. My House of HOK blanket range is doing very well. The LM Foundation has donated 300 blankets in the past two months, had soup kitchens and food parcel drives and all this was done by my wife and I.
“Instead of being celebrated and getting good publicity for all this, Women's Month is the time that someone chooses to try bring down and drag two women who are hardworking, driven and self-motivated. Only you won’t win this one,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Motoring
Events
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure