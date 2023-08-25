It’s a woman’s world at Veldskoen as CEO trades in heels for ‘vellies’
Goal is to make funky shoe brand a symbol of positivity about SA
She is the CEO of one of the country’s-fastest growing shoe brands, but the real perk is that Driekie Zondagh gets to trade in her heels for a pair of comfy vellies.
When one thinks of Veldskoen, many would associate the leather shoe with a boer, but over the years the brand has evolved to include various funky colours and styles — with the latest being a golf shoe. ..
