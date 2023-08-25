Fashion label blooms for Truly Karin

It may have started out as a hobby for Karin Roman as she enrolled in fashion design classes just for fun, but now her label, Truly Karin, is truly blooming.
Next month she will usher in spring with a debut fashion show inspired by floral inspirations.
It will also be her first solo show.
“I've done a few fashion shows before, collaborating with other designers, but this is the first time I'm hosting my own fashion show,” she said excitedly this week.
The show will take place at the Tramways Building on September 9, with local comedian Francois Scholtz as the host.
Roman said she started out making clothes just for fun, and later, when she realised she had talent, started taking classes part-time.
“I never knew I had this hidden talent until I went for sewing classes and discovered my passion for fashion,” she said.
She started her brand in 2019 but it became a full-time business the following year when she was retrenched from her corporate job.
The business took off and she said she was now ready to take that leap of faith by taking her business to the next level.
The show on September 9 will be divided into three segments.
“The first segment is the Truly Karin brand range which is a recreation of everything I've made since 2018.
“I'm just recreating all my garments in a truly Karin branded fabric and then I have my matric farewell girls and my custom clients showcasing their dresses.
“Finally, it is my spring/summer collection,” she said.
She said the collection was an abundance of colour and flowers.
“The inspiration behind this collection is spring; the beginning of a new season, the beginning of something new, a new adventure for Truly Karin because this is my first solo show and I'm taking my brand to a new level by exposing myself.
“Flowers were a big inspiration because many start blooming in September and this a sort of blooming for me, coming out of my comfort zone,” said the self-confessed introvert.
She is excited to be going solo on the event but says she could not have done it without her friends and family who have helped plan the show.
She also gave a special shout out to fellow Bay designer Braemore Lundall-Sauls of Braemore Design, who assisted with industry advice.
“He has done a few shows before so whenever I get stuck or I need help I would go to him and he would assist,” she said.
Roman, who sells her designs online, is very passionate about size and style inclusivity and hopes to open brick-and-mortar stores, first in Nelson Mandela Bay and then the rest of the country.
But for now the focus of her one-man operation is on the upcoming show.
“What makes it so special is because it's my baby, my dream, my passion. It's what I eat and live for,” she said.
The show starts at 3pm at the Tramways Building. Entrance is R190.
