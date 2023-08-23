Stephanie Ndlovu has taken a break from alcohol.
In a recent episode of her YouTube channel, the actress reflected on her journey.
“For the past four months I haven't had alcoholic beverages. One of the reasons had to do with health. I've been on this weight loss journey. I found that when I had a drink it seldom ends at one glass of wine and then when you convert all those calories it goes to a bit of a binge weekend, so I was just like, this is not helping me in any shape or form. But it's not the main reason,” she said.
“For a while, even before I was pregnant, I would tell Hungani [that] I have this conviction ... this is just a personal thing. It's been one of those things I've been toying back and forth with, whether I want to go on a sabbatical. I'm still on that sabbatical and I don't know if it's still a sabbatical, if it's going to stay a sabbatical or if I'm not going to drink forever.”
Stephanie said while she was adjusting to the new lifestyle, she is proud to have made it this far and see it positively affect her weight loss journey.
'I'm still on that sabbatical' — Stephanie Ndlovu talks about taking a break from alcohol
Image: Instagram/Stephanie Ndlovu
In March, Mihlali Ndamase took to her timeline celebrating 30 days of sobriety. The social media influencer said on her Instagram stories she was in a good space.
“I'm celebrating 30 days sober. I did it. I'm at my happiest, peak of my productivity and healthiest alcohol free. I haven't felt this good in months. This has been by far the best decision I've made,” she wrote.
