‘I’m proud of myself’ — Lira on progress 16 months after her stroke
Lira looked at how far she's come in her healing journey 16 months after she suffered a stroke.
Taking to her Facebook timeline, the songstress shared with her followers one of the methods she used while on her recovery road.
“Today I found this list of words I could say. I started this list from the end of April 2022. I would keep adding to the list whenever I learnt a new word. By end of May I could say so many words I didn’t bother with adding to the list. I am reminded of how hard I had to work. I’m proud of myself . After 16 months I’m speaking about my stroke recovery journey to audiences, I’m able to read and write this post. I’m so blessed.” she wrote.
Lira recently had her first sit-down interview with Relebogile Mabotja on The Upside of Failure on Radio 702, where she revealed she did not take life for granted.
When asked why she decided to share her story, she said it was the right time.
“People have been asking me to share my story but I wasn't ready because I couldn't talk. I wasn't ready to speak in a conversation but now I'm ready and my speech impediment doesn't bother me as it did before. I'm here to share my story.”
When a caller asked if there was anything good that came from suffering the stroke, she said “life”.
“Just to enjoy life. I don't take anything for granted. It has made me value life a bit more. When you have a stroke, it calms you from the stress of life. When I'm stressed, I can't speak, so it is important for me to keep calm and peaceful.”
A year after she suffered the stroke, the Feel Good singer opened up about the day it happened. She wrote a lengthy Instagram post, explaining she had been exploring Germany.
“Today marks a year since I had a stroke. At about 4.15pm I had a stroke, the sensation lasted about 15 minutes. I had no idea what was happening, so I kept walking, and nobody could see I had a stroke because I was walking normally. I walked into a restaurant, but I couldn’t talk. I moved my mouth, but words couldn’t come out. When I realised this, I just broke down.”
