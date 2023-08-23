'Hamba kahle' — Tributes pour in for Derek Watts

While Mzansi mourns his death, TV presenter and journalist Devi Govender and media personality Melanie Walker were among the celebrities who reacted to the news.
“Gutted that my long-time partner in crime Derek Watts passed away yesterday [Tuesday]. I had the privilege of working with him for 18 years on Carte Blanche, M-Net. I watched the first episode of CB as a wide-eyed teenager and felt an absolute resonance with investigative television journalism. I found my way there and loved working with this absolute #OG who loved his country deeply. Thank you Belinda, Tyrone and Kirsty for sharing him with us. Hambe kahle, my friend,” Devi posted.
“MultiChoice extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of the late Derek Watts. We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a long-standing presenter of Carte Blanche. His unwavering commitment to his work and determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared and may Derek's legacy continue to inspire us all,” said MultiChoice CEO of general entertainment Nomsa Philiso.
“Fly high lovely Mr Man. You really were the best among many. Condolences and sterkte to your family and loved ones,” wrote Melanie Walker.
