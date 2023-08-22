Sophie Ndaba's son Lwandle, popularly known as Ocean L, penned a heartfelt letter to his mother lauding her for her tenacity and resilience.
Sophie made headlines for a dramatic weight loss due to diabetes and her failed marriage to Max Lichaba, among other challenges she's had to overcome.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Ocean L reflected on the actress's accomplishments and spoke of how grateful he was to have her by his side.
“This is the woman that God decided to choose to be my mother, such a strong force man. Let me tell you also that God makes the impossible very much possible. As I type this my mom launched She's A Wonder where woman empowerment is at its finest. She will show you the greatness that happened yesterday and how many women’s hearts she touched this women’s month,
“Early on in the year, we nailed another front cover together. I think it’s our fifth front cover if I’m not mistaken true definition of how God is working on us at the moment and as a family too,” he wrote.
He expressed love for his mother.
“I got mad love for you Ma and thank you for never giving up I’m super proud of what you have accomplished so far ... I’m glad I have your work ethic, so I'm going to use it in my school work and in my everyday life to thrive.”
Read the full post below:
Who's chopping onions! Sophie Ndaba’s son Ocean L pens heartfelt letter to his mother
Image: Instagram/ Sophie Ndaba
Sophie showed her son appreciation for the heart-warming post.
“My son my precious 'prem baby' I never understood why God made you come early, I now see he was prepping you to know what is strength. You fought from birth. Now you're fighting through your young adult life.
“Waking up at 5am daily to college and your side business just to care for us and continue to partner with mommy. I do not take your love and appreciation and understanding of God first. I pray blessings over everything you touch and your life. MY you continue to put God first and respect your parents as you have. God sees it all and will personally bless you. I love you to moon n back. Thank you my stunkie.”
