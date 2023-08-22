“Mama Africa. Often before I step on stages there are names that accompany me (abakhaphi). Hers is one of them. Thank you for your spirit mama, and your life’s work.
‘This was the moment that started it all for me’: Thandiswa Mazwai on meeting Miriam Makeba
Image: Instagram/Thandiswa Mazwai
Thandiswa Mazwai has expressed gratitude to Felicia Mabuza-Suttle who shared a clip of her when the star met her icon Miriam Makeba on her show.
Felicia had a talk show in the 90s and has been sharing some memories of The Felicia Show on her X timeline.
The recent memory she shared got Thandiswa feeling that was the moment that started everything.
“I’ve been searching for this moment. This has had me smiling from ear to ear all morning. This was the moment that started it all for me. Look at me, so cute. Look at Mama dancing. Thank you so much, auntie Felicia Mabuza,” she wrote.
Earlier this year the musician took to her Instagram timeline to share a snap of her and Miriam, saying she will always remember the moments they shared.
