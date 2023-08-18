Learn how to make a ‘crowd pleaser’ at the upcoming The Herald Cooking Masterclass
A family classic, the baked lasagne is a speciality pasta dish that will be mastered in the upcoming The Herald Cooking Masterclass.
If you have never learnt how to make this dish properly or are just looking for some extra tips and tricks to make the perfect lasagne to treat your family and friends, then you would not want to miss out on the next The Herald Cooking Masterclass at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres, Gqeberha, on September 14...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.