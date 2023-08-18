Double act for sisters living out theatre dream
Emma and Rachel Brown have been involved in theatre since they were six years old
They live for the rush, the lights, the makeup, the stage — and auditioning for the same role does not bother Emma and Rachel Brown because they are a sister act.
From the age of six, theatre has been their life, finding moments in between academics and sports to rehearse lines, go for vocal training, and auditions for various roles...
