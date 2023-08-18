×

Leisure

Double act for sisters living out theatre dream

Emma and Rachel Brown have been involved in theatre since they were six years old

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 18 August 2023

They live for the rush, the lights, the makeup, the stage — and auditioning for the same role does not bother Emma and Rachel Brown because they are a sister act.

From the age of six, theatre has been their life, finding moments in between academics and sports to rehearse lines, go for vocal training, and auditions for various roles...

