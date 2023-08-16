Rising newcomer and award-winning musician Motswedi “MOE” Modiba is flying the South African flag high on the Chinese singing competition, SING! CHINA.
MOE wowed the audience and gave a historic performance as the first black African to grace the singing competition watched by 150-million viewers across Asia.
She appeared on episode 3 of SING! CHINA and sang in Mandarin.
“I have been so eager to share this news with you all. I took a huge leap of faith and joined one of China's biggest singing competitions, SING! CHINA.
“The reception since the show aired a few hours ago has been overwhelming. This is a historic moment for me, for China, for South Africa, for the world. And it’s one I’m so honoured to be a part of,” said MOE.
She thanked her team in China for working hard to make sure she succeeded.
“Thank you for helping me iron out my Mandarin chops and giving me so much courage. I love you all so much. Thank you to my team in SA for holding me down and supporting me. To my team in the USA for actively making sure my interests are taken care of while I’m away, thank you.”
MOE won Best New Age R&B Artist at the Metro FM awards for her single Me Ever After.
WATCH | Singer MOE hits the right notes on Chinese singing competition
