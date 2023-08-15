WATCH | Travis Scott partying it up with Black Coffee in Ibiza

Black Coffee is undeniably well acquainted with international stars and the circle keeps getting bigger.
He rubbed shoulders with the who's who in showbiz at Pharell Williams' men’s spring-summer 2024 fashion show.
The American musician and philanthropist made his debut presentation on the Pont Neuf Bridge in Paris, France.
The fashion extravaganza was attended by A-listers, including Zendaya, Jaden Smith, Jackson Wang and Willow Smith. Other stars who came out dressed to the nines included J Balvin, Lenny Kravitz, Austin Lin, Tyler the Creator, Kelly Rowland and Russell Westbrook.
Black Coffee has previously collaborated with Usher, Diplo, David Guetta and Canadian rapper Drake, among others, and there is more to come.
American rapper Busta Rhymes had his followers gushing in anticipation when he posted a video of them in the recording studio, saying something is “coming soon”.
Grammy award winner Black Coffee is known for rubbing shoulders with mega stars since he secured residency on Spanish island Ibiza.
Recently, the DJ and producer got to party with American rapper Travis Scott at Hï Ibiza, which has been voted the World’s #1 Club in 2022 and 2023.
Black Coffee shared a video of their interaction at the club with the caption: “Bro Travis came to show love last night at Hï Ibiza.”
