'I'm proud of what I achieved on the show' — Mimi Mahlasela chats about Aggie bowing out of '7de Laan'

Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela has brought the character of Aggie Ngwenya in 7de Laan to life for 18 years and having walked in those shoes for so long, it's only natural for her to feel out of sorts about the show coming to an end.
After 23 years on air, SABC2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced that the long-running popular soapie would not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 ends in December.
Viewers of the show got to take a journey with Aggie as she morphed into different chapters of her life. From being Meneer Meintjies' secretary all the way to marrying Vince in a love story that took many by surprise as many thought Vince was fated to be with Bonita.
From the gossip sessions they would have at the local coffee shop Oppiekoffie to saving up to buy luxurious clothes from Ecclectic E, Aggie was the one character that anchored Hillside.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mimi said she was sad the show was coming to an end because they took her in when she was a “baby”.
She joined the cast when she was fresh out of varsity after obtaining her National Diploma in Dramatic Arts at TUT, known then as Pretoria Technikon.
“I'm a fully grown adult now, but I'm proud of the work that the show has achieved. The executive producer, cast and crew ... I'm also proud of what I achieved on the show, because Afrikaans is my third language and I had to work twice as hard to deliver and maintain a quality performance. I'm also excited to see what's to come because acting is my first love. I don't see myself doing anything else but acting, so it shall be done,” she said.
7de Laan made its debut on SABC2 on April 4 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma and the Meintjies family, who all became household names.
Mimi shared moments that stood out for her when she played Aggie on the show.
“The memories I have of being on 7 de Laan — such an iconic show — to single out one would be a lot but a recent one was a storyline that got me nominated for the Royalty Soapie Awards where my character goes through a rape storyline and she falls pregnant and she has to get rid of the baby. That storyline was too close to home for me. Also when my character got married as well. There's a lot, but I think my debut storyline as well is one of the most iconic ones where literally I came in and I was in this huge storyline with two amazing actresses in the country, [one of whom was] Mam Themsie Times. It lasted for about three months so that storyline, [it was] the Mampoer storyline where we were brewing illegal alcohol.”
'I'm proud of what I achieved on the show' — Mimi Mahlasela chats about Aggie bowing out of '7de Laan'
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell
