How Gert-Johan Coetzee took 2,000 hours to make Miss SA finale looks
From the top five to Bonang, we look at what it took the designer to create looks for this year’s pageant.
Image: Masi Losi
Admired for his fun and daring approach to womenswear, Gert-Johan Coetzee has become a staple of the fashion scene in South Africa. While he has dressed many of South Africa’s beloved stars, Coetzee was recently tasked with dressing the top five of Miss South Africa.
“It was quite an interesting task because we don’t know who the top five is. So we had to create multidimensional dresses that could fit any of the girls who made it,” Coetzee said.
The award-winning designer and his team of seven shared that he created the outfits based on what he has been most recognised for internationally — his couture beadwork.
“I took inspiration from how each bead is unique and only when you string them together can you create something beautiful,” he shared, adding that it was a representation of how unity can help people create something greater.
With more than 2,000 hours that went into creating the gowns, Coetzee shared that it did not stop him from creating top quality for each of the gowns. Each ensemble is made from in-house textiles created by the brand using the beads.
Coetzee has continued his long-standing relationship with TV personality Bonang Matheba, who also wore one of his designs. Working with the concept of merging fashion and technology, Coetzee created a dress that is 90% 3D-printed. Something he has been experimenting with often.
