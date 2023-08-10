Here's who made the nominations list for the 2023 Saftas
The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are back.
Leading the pack for the 17th annual awards is kykNET with 63 nominations, followed by Netflix SA with 55.
The River and Legacy, from Tshedza Pictures, have each been noted in 11 categories.
In the TV comedy categories, How to Ruin Christmas S3 has been nominated for 12 of the 13 categories, including Best TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Directing.
National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) acting CEO Thobela Mayinje said: "The NFVF is encouraged by the confidence the SA film and television industry is showing to the Saftas. The high number of entries speaks volumes about the growth of the SA film and television industry, with new productions making part of the nominees list as well.
"It is also exciting that this year, industry peers will again be able to interact and celebrate each other in person."
Here are some of the nominations:
BEST ACTRESS IN A TV SOAP
- Cindy Swanepoel — Binnelanders (production house: Stark Films)
- Refilwe Madumo — Generations: The Legacy (MMSV Productions)
- Elizabeth Serunye — Skeem Saam (Peu)
- Harriet Manamela — Skeem Saam (Peu)
BEST ACTOR IN A TV SOAP
- Clint Brink — Binnelanders (Stark Films)
- Melusi Mbele — SCANDAL! (Ochre Media)
- Irvine van der Merwe — Suidooster (Suidooster Films)
BEST ACTRESS IN A TELENOVELA
- Matshepo Maleme — House of Zwide (The Bomb Shelter Film Company)
- Kgomotso Christopher — Legacy (Tshedza Pictures)
- Michelle Botes — Legacy (Tshedza Pictures)
- Jo-Anne Reyneke — The Estate (Clive Morris Productions)
- Tsholofelo Matshaba — The River (Tshedza Pictures)
- Sindi Dlathu — The River (Tshedza Pictures)
BEST ACTOR IN A TELENOVELA
- Dawid Minnaar — Legacy (Tshedza Pictures)
- Themba Ndaba — Redemption Season 1 (Burnt Onion Productions & Seriti Films)
- Lawrence Maleka — The River (Tshedza Pictures)
- Presley Chweneyagae — The River (Tshedza Pictures)
For the full list of nominees of click here.
The main awards ceremony will take place on September 30 at Sun City and broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and SABC3 (DStv channel 193) at 7pm.