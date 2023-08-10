Here's who made the nominations list for the 2023 Saftas

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are back.

Leading the pack for the 17th annual awards is kykNET with 63 nominations, followed by Netflix SA with 55.

The River and Legacy, from Tshedza Pictures, have each been noted in 11 categories.

In the TV comedy categories, How to Ruin Christmas S3 has been nominated for 12 of the 13 categories, including Best TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Directing.

National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) acting CEO Thobela Mayinje said: "The NFVF is encouraged by the confidence the SA film and television industry is showing to the Saftas. The high number of entries speaks volumes about the growth of the SA film and television industry, with new productions making part of the nominees list as well.

"It is also exciting that this year, industry peers will again be able to interact and celebrate each other in person."