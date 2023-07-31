It has been two years since co-founder of Ferguson Films Shona Ferguson died, and his widow Connie Ferguson said the late actor is still alive in her heart.
Shona died on July 30 2021 after succumbing to Covid-related complications.
Taking to her Instagram timeline on Sunday, Connie remembered her husband in a beautiful social media post on the second anniversary of his passing.
''I can’t believe today marks the second anniversary of your transition. Time has become so strange to comprehend. You’re still so alive in my heart and in my mind and in the memories we shared. I still feel your presence so much, but never seeing you in your physical form again overwhelms me from time to time. But the Lord has cuddled me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we continue to move, to hope, to dream.''
Read the full post here.
‘Truly one of a kind’ — Connie Ferguson remembers Shona two years later
‘Thank you for teaching me to believe because that is the only reason I’m still standing today’
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson
It has been two years since co-founder of Ferguson Films Shona Ferguson died, and his widow Connie Ferguson said the late actor is still alive in her heart.
Shona died on July 30 2021 after succumbing to Covid-related complications.
Taking to her Instagram timeline on Sunday, Connie remembered her husband in a beautiful social media post on the second anniversary of his passing.
''I can’t believe today marks the second anniversary of your transition. Time has become so strange to comprehend. You’re still so alive in my heart and in my mind and in the memories we shared. I still feel your presence so much, but never seeing you in your physical form again overwhelms me from time to time. But the Lord has cuddled me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we continue to move, to hope, to dream.''
Read the full post here.
Connie and Shona's daughters Lesedi and Ali also took to their socials to pen moving messages.
''About this time two years ago, the air was heavy. The winds howled the same way they did tonight. We waited with bated breath, hoping, praying for a miracle. It never came. Instead the miracle was you ascending to a higher realm where you had to leave us physically. Life hasn’t been the same,'' wrote Lesedi.
Ali said though it's been two years, it felt like his passing happened yesterday.
''The void never gets better, but I know the presence of God is helping us push forward and be strong. Every day, I’m always expecting you to either call me and ask 'What’s for lunch?' or 'Juice, I need a snap'. I miss being your personal photographer. I miss our FaceTime calls where we spoke absolute nonsense. I miss smelling you in the passage. I miss harassing you while you were working, but I can only pray to God that you are resting in peace, and that you continue to. Thank you for being the best role model for me not only personally but spiritually. I aspire to wear God as well as you and have a heart as kind and generous as yours FA,'' she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Your Weekend