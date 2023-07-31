MacG asked his long-time partner Naledi to marry him in front of scores of people on Sunday night.
Hililili! MacG pops the question to Naledi on stage
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ MacG
MacG asked his long-time partner Naledi to marry him in front of scores of people on Sunday night.
The Podcast and Chill: Road to 1-million live event at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria was filled with chillers, many of whom have been loyal supporters of the podcast since it launched.
When MacG got on stage to say a word or two, he can be heard in a video that has since gone viral explaining who was his day one, with Naledi and their son standing with him.
“Before all of this happened, there was a lady by my side, who stood next to me and told me, ‘Baby, you can do this!’ She told me, ‘Baby, there’s no-one else who can do this,'” he said.
“When we just had an iPad, she did the first show. When I was out, broke and didn’t have any money, I crashed at her apartment. It was as big as this corner right here, but we chilled and she stuck with me. She’s the only woman who loved me when I didn’t have a show, when I was a nobody. Man, the stories that I can tell you about this lady, it's incredible,” MacG said.
The podcaster then got down on one knee, asking the love of his life to marry him.
“But because tonight, everybody I love is here ... Naledi Monamodi, will you please spend the rest of your life with me?”
