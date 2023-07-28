×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

LISTEN | It's a Barbie World

28 July 2023
S'wana Know? Podcast, tune in every Friday.
S'wana Know? Podcast, tune in every Friday.
Image: Supplied

The world has gone pink! That is the Barbie effect. Weeks before it premiered, everyone has been in a frenzy over the new Barbie film which hit cinemas last week.

S'wana Know what has got every girl, boy, grandma and their pet rocking hot pink outfits to the cinemas?

Join us today on HeraldLIVE’s new podcast S’wana Know! with host Annelisa Swana as we chat all things Barbie.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest