Having become synonymous with polygamous lifestyle, reality TV star and businessman Musa Mseleku has admitted running a large family is not for the faint-hearted and at the core of a successful polygamous marriage is trust between all parties.
The Uthando Nes'thembu star took to Instagram to say he feels blessed to be head of the Mseleku household.
He is proud, particularly of his sons, who he's grooming to take over — in growing the family through polygamous relationships of their own.
“It is not easy to preside over this great family, but I am privileged to serve the Mselekus. It is such a blessing to lead you guys as we groom and shape the boys to take over. Thank you so much for the trust.”
'It's not easy' — polygamist Musa Mseleku reflects on being head of the house
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter
Musa has previously spoken of how he handed his sons key roles to further his legacy.
“I know there is a lot of work that needs to be done in grooming you boys. The legacy of the Mselekus runs in your blood,” he wrote on Instagram.
He praised fans and channel Mzansi Magic which aired his reality show Uthando Nes'thembu and Izingane Zes'thembu.
“I have witnessed the birth and the growth of Uthando Nes'thembu led by iNdlovukazi yethu umaCele Mamkhulu, iNdlunkulu umaYeni Shibase, iNdlunkulu umaKhumalo MaK and iNdlunkulu umaNgwabe Nombela. Now I am witnessing the birth of Izingane Zes'thembu led by my five superstars, my children and my daughters-in-law as we continue building our legacy.”
