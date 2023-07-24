According to the Kolisi Foundation, co-founders Siya and Rachel will continue to work in France and the rest of Europe on fundraising efforts and establishing new partnerships.
‘Grateful but devastated’ — Siya and Rachel’s last month in South Africa before moving to Paris
Reporter
Image: Instagram
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his family are a month away from their big move to Paris in France.
The move comes after Kolisi joined Racing 92 in Paris earlier this year.
Taking to Instagram, his wife Rachel shared she was “devastated” about relocating because she loves South Africa.
“Officially our last month in South Africa before our move to Paris, France. I am so grateful for the opportunity and experience but, in the same breath, devastated because I love South Africa with my whole heart. And I love living here,” she said.
“Juggling a lot at the moment, and the furthest thing from being ready for a move overseas. Also just found out we’re running into more joy in the visa department. I had a great conversation with someone this week and she told me this: ‘identify which balls can drop and bounce back up and which ones would break if they dropped and focus on those'.”
Rachel shared snaps of the family on holiday in Santorini in Greece, Ephesus in Turkey and Rome in Italy.
According to the Kolisi Foundation, co-founders Siya and Rachel will continue to work in France and the rest of Europe on fundraising efforts and establishing new partnerships.
“We are excited at the opportunities that will arise from their move,” said the foundation.
“As the Kolisi Foundation we remain unconditionally committed to continuing our work with our current partners in South Africa as we pursue our vision of changing the narratives of inequality in South Africa. To the Kolisi Family, we wish you all the best on your new adventure.”
Siya previously spoke about how his career had limited quality time with his family, which played a part in his decision to make the move.
“Rachel and the children have sacrificed so much throughout my career and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect played a significant part in my decision-making.
“This is an exciting time for my family and we'd like to thank everyone for their support.”
