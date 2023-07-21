In her mentions her followers were happy to hear the news.
'We recorded both our albums' — Babes Wodumo set to release Mampintsha's album soon
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo
After hinting about new music less than a week ago, self-proclaimed gqom queen Babes Wodumo has announced she will be dropping her album as well as her husband's posthumously.
Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 after suffering a stroke.
Even though Babes and Mampintsha faced rocky times in their relationship, the pair were as thick as thieves and eventually got married and were blessed with a baby boy.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared the memories she made with her husband and child with the song Ngithethelele, which she said was the last song they recorded together.
“We recorded both our albums sawaqeda womabili (finished them) but didn’t release cause we were letting Big Nuz release 1st. When we were done out, of the blue you requested senze lengoma, little did I know it was the last song we did together. Mampintsha’s last prayer Ngithethelele#Albums Coming Soon,” she wrote.
In her mentions her followers were happy to hear the news.
“I've watched this so many times. Thank you for continuing to share Uthando Lodumo still nathi. May your husband's soul rest in perfect peace. OK release Mabheshingo. Azishe ke manje. We love you Babes,” commented one.
“One thing about Shimora is that he loved his family. Gone too soon,” commented another.
Babes Wodumo is still mourning her husband's death.
She recently spent her first Valentine's Day without her husband and visited his gravesite.
“Wow, after so many years this is the first Valentine's Day without you sthandwa sam. Today women out there are celebrating with loved ones, but me being here today makes it different from others. I forever cherish days we shared together. Ngyazi ujabulile ukungbona,” she captioned her post.
In January, just weeks after her husband was buried, Babes shared a Bible verse he recited to her when they met.
“First verse mina no Mandla shared together, since the first day we met. WayiHighlighter as it is. Now I understand what you meant Sthandwa Sam.”
