Leisure

'The year of curated shows' — Uncle Waffles excited to headline first international show

21 July 2023
Constance Gaanakgomo
Journalist
Uncle Waffles will be performing at The Great Hall Brooklyn
Image: Instagram/ Uncle Waffles

Amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles has announced she is to headline her first international show.

Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared a clip of herself and other women dancing, saying the first of many shows during her US and Euro tours will take place in Brooklyn. 

“The year of curated shows, my first international headline show! And New York, you’re first up. Let’s have fun at The Great Hall Brooklyn. Tickets go live this Friday,” she wrote. 

The amapiano sensation was recently nominated for a BET award for the best new international act.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on the pink carpet she revealed she was booked and busy, while also revealing who she wanted to have collabos with. 

“It feels like I’m living a dream that I hope I never wake up from ... I’m touring for 200 days this year. Can you believe I was in Paris last night?

“I’m so looking forward to seeing all the artists — and I think my dream artist would be Rihanna ... Miss RiRi would sound amazing on amapiano.”

Not so long ago she announced her first international show.

She took to her Insta and Twitter timelines recently to share she was finally touring.

Who called the paparazzi?’ Europe and US tours which kick off on May 26,” she wrote.

Waffles has had a list of American celebs co-sign her. 

Kelly Rowland, a frequent visitor to South Africa, said she was happy to see Uncle Waffles added to the Coachella line-up this year.

“I love music. I listen to music all the time ... It's really cool to see artists come up with new ways — like there's this really cool DJ out right now, her name is Uncle Waffles and she's got so much personality ... she's so cool, she just played at Coachella but I've been knowing about this girl for at least a year now,” she said during her sit-down on the Pretty Smart podcast. 

 

