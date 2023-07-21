Record crowd show ‘We Love NMB’
3,000 people watched Jeremy Loops, local artists at inaugural event
It was an idea that had been brewing for a while, but when more than 3,000 people showed up to watch music sensation Jeremy Loops on Saturday, it was proof that they really do love Nelson Mandela Bay.
On the back of the success of the weekend’s event, the bright minds behind We Love NMB, Donovan Noyle and Renaldo Gouws, plan to host similar events every quarter...
