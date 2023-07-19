In an interview on PopCast Radio Podcast, when asked about their collaboration, K.O got emotional when he revealed how the murder made him feel.
‘We are going to do the right thing’ — K.O promises to release unheard song with AKA ‘this summer’
As the country continues to look to the police to solve rapper AKA's murder, all they've had to hold on to are the memories he left behind and the music.
K.O has shared that he had worked with AKA on new music and made a promise to AKA's last partner and rapper Nadia Nakai that the song will see the light of day.
Taking to her Twitter, Nadia sang praises for K.O and AKA's unheard song, saying she hoped K.O would do the right thing and make sure his fan base and the Megacy get to hear the song.
“There’s a song Kiernan did with K.O (not out yet) but he was so proud of his verse. I hope KO drops It! Please do. @MrCashtime I listen to it all the time. “It’s hard to be stand up guy and stand the test of time” Skhanda God. Mega.” tweeted Nadia.
To which K.O responded: “We gonna do the right thing. Definitely this summer.”
In an interview on PopCast Radio Podcast, when asked about their collaboration, K.O got emotional when he revealed how the murder made him feel.
“They stole from the people, bro, they stole from the culture, they stole from the man’s family and they stole from the industry, bro. That’s f*ckd up,” he said.
The SETE hit maker also revealed when the song was billed to drop.
“Like literally when I posted what I posted, it was seven days after we had done the first record this year. This was meant to come out in March,” he said.
He said people will hear the track soon.
“Yes it it’s going to come out. Like his album is doing crazy things and we need to allow that to go crazy, like it's supposed to. I’ll put that record out when I feel the time is right.”
K.O revealed in February how they were in the studio recording the first single in their joint project.
